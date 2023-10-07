LSA 2023 winners, from Bilal Abbas Khan to Yumna Zaidi

LUX Style Awards in Karachi honor entertainment excellence.

Hosted by Shaheefa Jabbar and Ali Safina, attended by top stars.

Recognizes achievements in film, music, TV, and emerging talent.

The annual LUX Style Awards (LSA), which honor the artistic excellence of the entertainment business, are an instructive occasion.

The celebrity-studded award ceremony took place last night in Karachi and was hosted by Shaheefa Jabbar and Ali Safina. Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Fahad Mustafa, Saba Qamar, and Reema Khan were among the famous people that attended the award ceremony.

The actors and famous people who received significant awards at the ceremony are listed below:

FASHION



CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Emerging Talent of the Year: Abeer Asad

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female): Maha Tahirani

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year: Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Meesha Shafi

FILM

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year: Kamli

Best Film Actor of the Year: Feroze Khan – Tich Button

Best Film Actor of the Year Female: Saba Qamar – Kamli

Film Playback Song of the Year: Peela Rung – Parde Mein Rehne Do

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Best Film of the Year: Quaid E Azam Zindabad

MUSIC

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year: Ali Sethi – Pasoori

Song of the Year: Kahani Suno – Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year: Pasoori – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year: Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi – Pasoori

TELEVISION

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best TV Play: Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Best TV Long Serial: Betiyaan

Best TV Actor (Male): Arsalan Naseer – Paristan

Best TV Actor: Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

Best Original Soundtrack: Mere Humsafar

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent: Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan

Best Ensemble Play: Sinf-e-Aahan

Best TV Actor (Male): Bilal Abbas Khan – Dobara

Best TV Actor (Female): Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar

Best TV Director: Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah

Best TV Play Writer: Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah

