LSA 2023 winners, from Bilal Abbas Khan to Yumna Zaidi

The annual LUX Style Awards (LSA), which honor the artistic excellence of the entertainment business, are an instructive occasion.
The celebrity-studded award ceremony took place last night in Karachi and was hosted by Shaheefa Jabbar and Ali Safina. Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Fahad Mustafa, Saba Qamar, and Reema Khan were among the famous people that attended the award ceremony.
The actors and famous people who received significant awards at the ceremony are listed below:
FASHION
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Emerging Talent of the Year: Abeer Asad
Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female): Maha Tahirani
Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar
Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi
Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab
Fashion Stylist of the Year: Tabesh Khoja
Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Meesha Shafi
FILM
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Film of the Year: Kamli
Best Film Actor of the Year: Feroze Khan – Tich Button
Best Film Actor of the Year Female: Saba Qamar – Kamli
Film Playback Song of the Year: Peela Rung – Parde Mein Rehne Do
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Film Director of the Year: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli
Best Film of the Year: Quaid E Azam Zindabad
MUSIC
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Singer of the Year: Ali Sethi – Pasoori
Song of the Year: Kahani Suno – Kaifi Khalil
Most Streamed Song of the Year: Pasoori – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Music Producer of the Year: Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi – Pasoori
TELEVISION
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best TV Play: Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
Best TV Long Serial: Betiyaan
Best TV Actor (Male): Arsalan Naseer – Paristan
Best TV Actor: Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar
Best Original Soundtrack: Mere Humsafar
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Emerging Talent: Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan
Best Ensemble Play: Sinf-e-Aahan
Best TV Actor (Male): Bilal Abbas Khan – Dobara
Best TV Actor (Female): Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar
Best TV Director: Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah
Best TV Play Writer: Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah
