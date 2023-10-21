Noor Zafar Khan’s Viral Post Captivates Audiences

Noor Zafar Khan’s Cricket Match Instagram Photo Goes Viral.

Actress and model Noor Zafar Khan’s most recent photo went popular on social media on Friday during Pakistan’s match against five-time winners Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The sister of famous person Sarah Khan, Noor Zafar Khan, uploaded a close-up photo of herself to the visual sharing website Instagram. She wrote a subtle message as the caption about the cricket competition.

“Match dekhun ya tumhein dekhun (Should I watch the match or you)?” she asked. Take a look at the post below:

More than 64,000 people liked her post, including Falak Shabir, her brother-in-law. With sincere remarks, online users complimented her appearance and photos.

The well-known superstar is among the most followed showbiz figures on Instagram, with 2.9 million followers. Through eye-catching images, she informs followers and admirers about events in her personal and professional life.

