Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noor Zafar Khan’s Viral Post Captivates Audiences

Noor Zafar Khan’s Viral Post Captivates Audiences

Articles
Advertisement
Noor Zafar Khan’s Viral Post Captivates Audiences

Noor Zafar Khan’s Viral Post Captivates Audiences

Advertisement
  • Noor Zafar Khan’s Cricket Match Instagram Photo Goes Viral.
  • The post amasses 64,000 likes and fan compliments.
  • Offers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.
Advertisement

Actress and model Noor Zafar Khan’s most recent photo went popular on social media on Friday during Pakistan’s match against five-time winners Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The sister of famous person Sarah Khan, Noor Zafar Khan, uploaded a close-up photo of herself to the visual sharing website Instagram. She wrote a subtle message as the caption about the cricket competition.

“Match dekhun ya tumhein dekhun (Should I watch the match or you)?” she asked. Take a look at the post below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

Advertisement

More than 64,000 people liked her post, including Falak Shabir, her brother-in-law. With sincere remarks, online users complimented her appearance and photos.

The well-known superstar is among the most followed showbiz figures on Instagram, with 2.9 million followers. Through eye-catching images, she informs followers and admirers about events in her personal and professional life.

Also Read

Noor Zafar Khan looks gorgeous in white at beach
Noor Zafar Khan looks gorgeous in white at beach

The actress posted some images to Instagram. She has over 2.6 million...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story