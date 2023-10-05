Advertisement
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's diva demand shocks fans

Articles
Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant, has made a new request that has caused quite a stir within her family. She has asked the Kardashian/Jenner family to cease all communication with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, with whom she has three children named Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to Star Magazine, Kourtney has been expressing to everyone that she wants to create distance between herself and Scott Disick as she prepares to welcome her baby with Travis Barker.

“She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long,” the insider said.

“Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore,” the source added.

The source further mentioned that the founder of Poosh is working on reducing her interactions with Disick while simultaneously ensuring she closely monitors her children.

“They have to continue and see each other when they’re picking up the kids or dropping them off. That’s all the exposure she wants,” the insider shared.

Khloe Kardashian, who has a strong connection with Disick, is finding it quite challenging to accommodate Kourtney’s recent request.

“Kourtney tells them not to invite him over,” the insider said of the famous family, adding, “but they pity him.”

