Public Criticizes Danish Taimoor for Repetitive Angry Roles

Ayeza Khan And Danish Taimoor’s Chand Tara Teaser Out
Both actors have sign on for Ramadan drama. Ayeza Khan who worked on...
Millions of hearts are ruled by Danish Taimoor. It has benefited him to project an image of the irascible, conceited leading man of the theatrical world. He has been appearing in dramas where he portrays the cunning and infatuated boyfriend who unexpectedly enters the life of the lead actress and seduces her into believing he is the one for her.
Danish has found success with this strategy, since all of these dramas have attracted large audiences. Danish played the irate young guy in all of these dramas—Abb Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi, Ishq Hai, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi—and his leading ladies all advanced in their careers as a result of working with him. After taking a break with the Ramadan special Chand Tara, he is returning as Shabrez in Rah e Junoon.
In his next drama, Rah e Junoon, viewers will be reminded of all of his past personas. Danish Taimoor is the man who is infatuated with Ishq once more, and he is not going to submit.
Here’s a peek of Shabrez for you:
Fans are expressing the following in response to being appropriately reminded of all the past fixated characters:
