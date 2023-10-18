Saba Hamid Shares Her Father’s Role In Success Story

Saba Hamid: Entertainment icon.

Saba Hamid is a senior entertainment industry figure. She has dominated it all, whether it is drama, film, or theater, and she has a wonderful talent not only in performing but also in directing.

Saba Hamid’s family, including her sisters and children, is extremely skilled. She is also the daughter of columnist and journalist Hameed Akhtar, who received the Pride of Performance award for his work.

Saba is an extremely powerful female. She raised her children, Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi, as a single mother, and they are both now well-known artists in our field. She also does exceptionally well in everything.

These days, people are connecting with her drama Jaisay Aapki Marzi, which she directed. In an interview with Maliha Rehman, she discussed how her father, Hameed Akhtar, helped shape the strong woman she is today.

She mentioned that, although she is unsure if people in that period were aware of the phrase, her father was a true feminist. However, her father has always supported equal rights. She received the same level of assurance as her brother.

Her mother never had to ask her husband for permission to do anything because her father had instilled in her a strong sense of independence. Growing up, Saba believed that although there are rights for both genders, the world is not the same. However, Saba has been unwavering and unchangeable throughout.

