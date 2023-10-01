Advertisement
date 2023-10-01
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber DID NOT meet in France, reports

Articles
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber DID NOT meet in France, reports

  • Selena and Hailey Beiber were at the same restaurant in Paris this week.
  • Rumors spread that the two happened to have had a face-to-face encounter.
  • But a new report debunks all such rumors.
This week, there was a big story in the news about Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez being at the same restaurant in France. People started saying they ran into each other there.

But now, a new report from TMZ says that most of the things people were saying about that day are not true. Here’s what really happened when Selena and Hailey were both in Paris.

A few days ago, people saw Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez leaving the same restaurant called L’Avenue in Paris. But despite what some might have expected, there was no dramatic encounter or awkward lunch between them.

According to sources who know what happened, both Hailey and Selena had no idea that the other was there at the same time. Nobody told them about it while they were having their meals.

Also, it’s important to note that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez were actually sitting on different floors of the restaurant. This means they didn’t even come across each other while they were eating. The videos that showed them entering and leaving the restaurant during Fashion Week got fans excited and talking. People wondered if this meant something special, and some were surprised and curious about it on social media.

