Taylor Swift has been having a great time lately. She finished the first part of her Eras tour a few weeks ago and has been hanging out with friends, going to football games, and doing fun things.
Recently, she was spotted in New York City with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively. It turns out Taylor let Sophie and her kids stay in her apartment in NYC for a while.
On September 30, the singer known for “Anti-Hero” was spotted hanging out with her friends in New York City. In pictures taken by photographers, Swift was seen holding hands with her longtime friend Blake. They went to a famous Italian restaurant called Ballato along with Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes (who co-owns Kansas City Current), and Blake Lively’s big sister, Robyn.
Taylor Swift looked stylish in a simple knee-length black dress with a pleated skirt and elegant strappy heels. On the other hand, Blake Lively dressed more warmly, wearing a cream crop top, a colorful striped skirt that went past her knees, brown velvet heeled boots, and a tweed blazer over her shoulder to complete her autumn-themed look.
