Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taylor Swift has been having a great time lately. She finished the first part of her Eras tour a few weeks ago and has been hanging out with friends, going to football games, and doing fun things.

Recently, she was spotted in New York City with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively. It turns out Taylor let Sophie and her kids stay in her apartment in NYC for a while.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertisement

On September 30, the singer known for “Anti-Hero” was spotted hanging out with her friends in New York City. In pictures taken by photographers, Swift was seen holding hands with her longtime friend Blake. They went to a famous Italian restaurant called Ballato along with Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes (who co-owns Kansas City Current), and Blake Lively’s big sister, Robyn.

Taylor Swift looked stylish in a simple knee-length black dress with a pleated skirt and elegant strappy heels. On the other hand, Blake Lively dressed more warmly, wearing a cream crop top, a colorful striped skirt that went past her knees, brown velvet heeled boots, and a tweed blazer over her shoulder to complete her autumn-themed look.

Also Read

Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children
Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children

Kendall Jenner is a famous supermodel who has worked with big fashion...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story