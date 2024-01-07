Zara Noor Abbas delights in cold weather with joy

Actress Zara Noor Abbas absolutely the famous name of showbiz industry.

As the weather lasts to strengthen, people are trying to protect themselves from the cold but actress Zara Noor Abbas is enjoying the cold weather with immense joy.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘’Khamoshi’’ star shared a recent snaps to leave her fans charmed. In that photos, she is wearing a blackish sweatshirt.

The place where she is spotted in the pictures seems ideal to adore the chilly weather, where the shelters have also been placed.

Last but not least, she has also shared a picture of a cup of coffee to leave the fans longing for it [coffee].

She chose to drop a shelter caption instead of using long descriptions for the pictures.

Fans were impressed by the clicks and went on to drop plenty of congratulating comments and emoticons to share the moments of joy with the diva.

In the comments box, one of the users questioned Zara about the location of the place while another of the fans used a variety of emoticons to clap the starlet.

Due to her devotion to her profession and massive popularity, Zara Noor Abbas has garnered over 6.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.