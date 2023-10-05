Zara Noor Abbas give an advice says “be strong in Tough Times”

Recently, the gorgeous Pakistani actress took to Instagram to give a piece of advice.

In her message, she focuses on life’s ups and downs.

Zara’s advice is to thank Allah for his blessings and hang in there in difficult times.

Advertisement

Zara Noor Abbas is a beautiful and talented actress, she is a highly skilled Pakistani celebrity as she has done many hit projects which include “Khamoshi,” “Zebaish,” “Ehd E Wafa,” and “Deewar E Shab.” She also proven her acting skills in the film industry, as she performed in hit films like “Chalawa” and “Parey Hut Love.” Fans loved her acting in the drama.

Recently, the gorgeous Pakistani actress took to Instagram to give a piece of advice to fans who are going through tough times in their lives. In her message, she focuses on life’s ups and downs, and how life is so challenging to deal with, Zara’s advice is to thank Allah for his blessings hang in there, and persevere through life’s challenges.

Zara Noor Abbas said, “Life isn’t as easy as it feels/looks like on social media. Or how everybody sees it. There are days when just standing up on your two feet can be a huge blessing for some people, getting up, dressing up, smiling, brushing your hair, maybe all of that, that we take for granted, some days is the only thing that you can do. And that itself can be a huge milestone. In all of this, the advisors around you will say a lot, guide you, and help you maneuver your days, and navigate through life, but let me tell you. one thing. This is YOUR life. You are living it. These are YOUR struggles. You DECIDE what to do about them. Open up. Hush it up! It’s all up to you. And let the world judge then. The only one who won’t judge and won’t give up on you is your creator. But that’s the thing about HIM na, you can fight with him for what you want, but only he really knows what you want and what you will get. All you gotta do is hang in there!”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zara Noor Abbas Melts Hearts with Adorable Video Zara Noor Abbas has once again captured the hearts of her fans....