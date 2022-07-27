Alia Bhatt promotes ‘Darlings’ with classy look

Alia Bhatt is getting ready for her next movie, “Darlings,” which will be out soon.

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is getting ready for her next movie, “Darlings,” which will be out soon. With this, she will start out as a producer for the first time. Wednesday, the actress went on social media and posted a picture of her new look for promotion.

Alia chose an outfit that was both cool and classy. She wore ripped baggy jeans and a white shirt. She wore hoops, rings, and a pair of white platform heels to go with the outfit.

Alia sent the photos to her fans and wrote, “just another day … lounging around and promoting darlings – hope you’re having a nice day .. bye 😊☀️👀.”

As soon as she posted the photos online, her good friend and coworker Arjun Kapoor left a nice comment. He wrote, “This jawline during pregnancy 👏 kamaal hai Alia Bhatt… too gewd ❤️.” “Babe❤️” was written by Esha Gupta. Her fans were all heart, though.

Alia, meanwhile, just got back to Mumbai after finishing her first movie in Hollywood, “Heart of Stone.” After the project was done, she sent pictures to Gal Gadot and the rest of the team, along with a letter that said, “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️”

