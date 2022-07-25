Alia Bhatt would be upset if husband did not approach her for production

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stated on Monday that she would be “upset” if her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor did not approach her to produce his directorial debut

Kapoor has stated a desire to try his hand at film directing while promoting his most recent feature, Shamshera.

The actor, who will next be seen with Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has previously said that during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The actor was questioned about the prospect of producing Kapoor’s first directorial effort when the trailer for Bhatt’s upcoming movie Darlings, her first production effort, was unveiled.

“We discussed it, in fact. I told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! “I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine, he told me, ‘No, no I need you, you’re a tyrant’, as a joke. I’m a creative producer so I’ll give my creative inputs at the writing stage and produce it,” she told reporters.

Jasmeet K. Reen, a writer, makes his directorial debut with Darlings. Beginning on August 5, Netflix will begin streaming the dark comedy with a Mumbai setting.

Through her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt produced the movie alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.The actor, whose most recent feature film appearance was in Gangubai Kathiawadi, claimed that Reen’s witty writing caught her off guard and made her want to produce Darlings right away.