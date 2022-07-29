Bobby Deol posted a picture with his mother Prakash Kaur

On his Instagram page, actor Bobby Deol posted infrequent images of his mother Prakash Kaur.

The mother-son pair’s photos have garnered a lot of attention online.

Bobby posed naturally for the photos while wearing a vibrant pink turban.

Advertisement

On his Instagram page, actor Bobby Deol posted infrequent images of his mother Prakash Kaur. The mother-son pair’s photos have garnered a lot of attention online.

Bobby posed naturally for the photos while wearing a vibrant pink turban. Prakash Kaur sat next to him, and he was dressed in a pathan suit. While Prakash was grinning for the camera in the first image, they both appeared to be having a discussion in the following image. The actor simply captioned the picture, “Love u Maa,” along with numerous red heart emojis.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Advertisement

Also Read Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol share great moment Sunny Deol added a fresh photo of himself. Sharing the photo on...

Following Bobby’s Instagram post of the images, stars including Chunky Panday, Vikrant Massey, Darshan Kumaar, and Rahul Dev among others left comments with heart emojis. Looking really good in a turban, a fan wrote. Another fan said of Sunny Deol, Bobby’s brother, “She looks a lot like Sunny.”

Also Read Bobby Deol wished his son Aryaman a happy birthday with a post Actor Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the popularity of his...

Sunny Deol gave followers a photo of himself with Bobby and Dharmendra earlier this week. As the Deols posed on a couch, he said that loving and being loved are the two most important things in life. They were all smiling for the camera in the photo, with Sunny sporting a black t-shirt, jeans, and a black blazer, Dharmendra sporting a white shirt, black pants, and a brown blazer, and Bobby sporting a denim shirt and jeans. Happiness is the ability to love and be loved. Life is just like that. “#living #love #loved,” Sunny’s post proclaimed.