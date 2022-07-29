Advertisement
Edition: English
Bobby Deol posted a picture with his mother Prakash Kaur

Articles
Bobby Deol posted a picture with his mother Prakash Kaur

  • On his Instagram page, actor Bobby Deol posted infrequent images of his mother Prakash Kaur.
  • The mother-son pair’s photos have garnered a lot of attention online.
  • Bobby posed naturally for the photos while wearing a vibrant pink turban.
On his Instagram page, actor Bobby Deol posted infrequent images of his mother Prakash Kaur. The mother-son pair’s photos have garnered a lot of attention online.

Bobby posed naturally for the photos while wearing a vibrant pink turban. Prakash Kaur sat next to him, and he was dressed in a pathan suit. While Prakash was grinning for the camera in the first image, they both appeared to be having a discussion in the following image. The actor simply captioned the picture, “Love u Maa,” along with numerous red heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Following Bobby’s Instagram post of the images, stars including Chunky Panday, Vikrant Massey, Darshan Kumaar, and Rahul Dev among others left comments with heart emojis. Looking really good in a turban, a fan wrote. Another fan said of Sunny Deol, Bobby’s brother, “She looks a lot like Sunny.”

Sunny Deol gave followers a photo of himself with Bobby and Dharmendra earlier this week. As the Deols posed on a couch, he said that loving and being loved are the two most important things in life. They were all smiling for the camera in the photo, with Sunny sporting a black t-shirt, jeans, and a black blazer, Dharmendra sporting a white shirt, black pants, and a brown blazer, and Bobby sporting a denim shirt and jeans. Happiness is the ability to love and be loved. Life is just like that. “#living #love #loved,” Sunny’s post proclaimed.

