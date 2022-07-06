Is Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba getting sequel?

Dil Aashna Hai was Shah Rukh’s first film, which he signed in 1991.

The film didn’t release until December 1992 due to delays.

Taapsee said, “All I can say at this point is that I can’t deny the news.”

Advertisement

In July 2021, the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee and Vikrant Massey dominated the streaming marketplace. The picture, which was described as a “pulpy thriller,” premiered to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The murder mystery starring Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane also addressed desire and infidelity.

According to the report, “There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment. The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended.”

Taapsee Pannu said, “All I can say at this point is that I can’t deny (the news).”

Also Read Areeba Habib hails Taapsee Pannu for her performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’ Bollywood's Taapsee Pannu is overwhelmed after actress Areeba Habib heaps praise on...