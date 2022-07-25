Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fame and an exceptional filmography have led to a busy schedule in the future.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fame and an exceptional filmography have led to a busy schedule in the future. After two consecutive successes, the actor is currently filming Afwaah, his upcoming movie, in Rajasthan.

It’s interesting that he had previously used that location for filming his movie Bypass, thus the present shoot is giving him a lot of fond memories.

On the same, a reliable source shared the following: “For the first time in a long time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Rajasthan for the filming of his upcoming film “Afwaah.”

The actor is eager to return to the stunning location because he has already been there for his short film “Bypass.” So it appears that the actor’s return to the city after all these years will be a nice one “.

Nawazuddin went back to the filming locations for the scene in Bypass when he and the late Irrfan Khan appeared. Additionally, the movie was shown in illustrious film festivals as the Aubagne Film Festival and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Nawazzuddin is back in the same place thanks to Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah as he remembers the wonderful times he had years ago. Bhumi Pednekar is the main character of Afwaah as well.

He also has Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Adbhut, No Land’s Man, and Laxman Lopez in development as potential projects.

