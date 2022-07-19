Nimrat Kaur talks about ‘The Lunchbox’ and her costar ‘Irrfan Khan’

Every time we watch the Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan film “The Lunchbox,” we learn something new about ourselves.

The actress has the same sentiments.

with a local news channel, she’d revealed, “The best takeaway from The Lunchbox was its script.”

Advertisement

Every time we watch the Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan film “The Lunchbox,” we learn something new about ourselves. The actress has the same sentiments. Recent conversation with a local news channel, she’d revealed, “The best takeaway from The Lunchbox was its script. There’s a lot of beauty in simplicity only if you look closer. It tells you that there is nothing beyond love and it’s never too late to live your life and realise your dreams.”

Also Read Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan’s Urdu dialogue delivery Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan's...

Remembering her costar, she said, “Irrfan touched as an artist the possibilities of expressing and exploring himself as an individual which we all have been robbed off forever. We have a plethora of incredibly talented actors but when you knew that Irrfan was about to play a part, there was always something unpredictable about it. Something you couldn’t have imagined and it was never run of the mill.

Also Read Irfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery Bollywood's National Award-winning actor Irfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova...

She added, “He was one of the most sophisticated minds in the world. The way he spoke through his characters was so humane and otherworldly at the same time. As an actor he took away with him the supernormal possibilities that we could experience in cinema.”