Nimrat Kaur talks about ‘The Lunchbox’ and her costar ‘Irrfan Khan’

Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan’s Urdu dialogue delivery
Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan's...
Every time we watch the Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan film “The Lunchbox,” we learn something new about ourselves. The actress has the same sentiments. Recent conversation with a local news channel, she’d revealed, “The best takeaway from The Lunchbox was its script. There’s a lot of beauty in simplicity only if you look closer. It tells you that there is nothing beyond love and it’s never too late to live your life and realise your dreams.”
Remembering her costar, she said, “Irrfan touched as an artist the possibilities of expressing and exploring himself as an individual which we all have been robbed off forever. We have a plethora of incredibly talented actors but when you knew that Irrfan was about to play a part, there was always something unpredictable about it. Something you couldn’t have imagined and it was never run of the mill.
She added, “He was one of the most sophisticated minds in the world. The way he spoke through his characters was so humane and otherworldly at the same time. As an actor he took away with him the supernormal possibilities that we could experience in cinema.”
