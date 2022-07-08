Priyanka Chopra shows her daughter Malti Marie for the first time 

Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram photo with her five-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

The couple is made up of the star of “Quantico” and her husband, Nick Jonas.

In January, the couple announced that they were having their first child together.

Priyanka Chopra has won the hearts of her fans by showing how much she loves spending time with her five-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

The actor who was in Matrix: Resurrection shared a great photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday. In the picture, she’s hiking with a friend while holding her new baby and smiling with happiness.

Pee Cee looked stylish in a pair of denim shorts, a white top worn over a baby harness, and a pair of denim sandals.

On top of that, she was wearing a pair of hiking shoes with a high top.

“Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home,” a source told the press. This information gave people a look into the lives of the new parents.

“The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened.”

Earlier, along with Shakira and Liza Koshy, Nick Jonas is currently busy judging the new dance reality show, Dancing With Myself. In addition to fans, it appears that his wife Priyanka Chopra is also addicted to the show. In the most recent episode, Nick was trying to learn belly roll moves from Shakira. Chopra posted a nice message to Nick to cheer him on.

“The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie,” Nick wrote on his Instagram after sharing a clip from the episode where Shakira tried to teach Jonas some of her trademark belly roll moves that we have seen in her music videos, including the one for her hit song Hips Don’t Lie. The Jonas Brothers singer was seen in the video trying to mimic Shakira’s effortless movements before saying, “See my body can’t do that.”

