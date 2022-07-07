Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor romance on Shamshera song Fitoor

Fitoor is Shamshera’s first song and Mithoon composed Fitoor and Karan Malhotra directed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor romance with Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

One YouTuber called the music “amazing” Another said it was one of the most original songs in a long time.

Advertisement

Shamshera’s makers released Fitoor on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor romance to Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Mithoon composed Fitoor and Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt co-stars.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will star in Shamshera. Fans love Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor’s chemistry in the new song, Fitoor. Ji Huzoor is Shamshera’s first song. Ranbir’s Balli and Vaani’s Sona dance together in Fitoor. Underwater, they kiss. One YouTuber called the music “It is an outstanding song.” while another commented, “One of the most original songs in a long time.”

Check out the song’s video below:

Ranbir enjoys the song, he said to the media source, “I love Fitoor. It’s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen… Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it’s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It’s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too.”

Ranbir Kapoor recently praised Vaani to PTI. stated “Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I’ve tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other.”

Advertisement

Shamshera opens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 22 July 2022. Ayan Mukerji will direct Ranbir in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy star.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor says ‘Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama…’ to paps as they congratulate him Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as he is expecting his first child...