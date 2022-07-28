Ranveer Singh roots for a feature film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu felt that her work on a TV commercial with Ranveer Singh was insufficient.

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu felt that her work on a TV commercial with Ranveer Singh was insufficient. The actress acknowledged on Karan Johar’s “Koffee With Karan” that she had been “Ranveer-ified.” After working with the hottie for the first time on a television commercial earlier this year. The actress, who joined Akshay Kumar on the chat programme as a guest, gushed about the actor and talked openly about their first encounter on the set.

It’s interesting to note that Ranveer feels the same way and is eager to collaborate with Samantha. The actor gushed over working with the gifted beauty in his most recent interview and expressed his wish to collaborate with her on a major film. “Hopefully, we’ll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There’s where we met and engaged for the first time,” the actor revealed.

He continued by saying that Sam had announced she will be filming for Koffee With Karan the following day during the ad shoot.

Ranveer also sang praise of the actress as an artist and an individual. “She’s so lovely, she’s so warm, she’s light-hearted, she’s humourous and it’s wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one’s co-actors. Hopefully, I’ll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future,” he added.



While Samantha is reportedly in talks for a number of high-profile projects, Ranveer has a long list of Bollywood movies on his schedule.