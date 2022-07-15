Rhea Chakraborty sends cryptic message on Instagram regarding SSR

On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said that Rhea Chakraborty’s entry into his life caused it to be irreparably damaged.

On Friday, the actor Rhea Chakraborty sent a mysterious message to Instagram. A day after saying in an interview that Rhea “ruined” the life of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea sends a note. Priyanka made her statement a few days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicted Rhea in a narcotics case involving Sushant, alleging that she frequently purchased drugs for him. In June 2020, Sushant’s body was discovered in his apartment in Mumbai.

The note that Rhea shared on her Instagram Stories reads, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”

On Thursday, while talking about SSR’s death, Priyanka told India News, “From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened.” When asked if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she said, “Ji (yes), of course.”

In the draft charges released by NCB, the agency said that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from the other accused, such as, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and her brother Showik Chakraborty; she handed over the drugs to Sushant and made payments for those deliveries.