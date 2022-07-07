Shehnaaz Gill shows her inner ‘Senorita’ in video

Shehnaaz Gill fans love her for how funny and goofy she is.

Shehnaaz Gill fans love her for how funny and goofy she is. In a new video, she showed off her glam avatar. Fans liked Shehnaaz’s post and said she was “hot” and put fire emojis in the comments section. They also said that she was the most beautiful woman they had ever seen.

Shehnaaz posted a video of herself walking around in a red dress with a thigh-high slit and straps in the back on Instagram on Thursday. The song in the video was a remix of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s 2019 duet “Senorita.” She put three red heart emojis at the bottom of the video.

Fans left a lot of nice things to say about Shehnaaz in the comments section of the Instagram video. One person wrote, “Overload of hotness,” while another said, “Most beautiful woman.” A third one wrote, “Baby on fire,” with a fire emoji and a red heart. Some people said she was “hot” and “sexy,” and others called her “Senorita.”

There are rumours that the Punjabi actor and singer will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where she will star with Jassie Gill. Shehnaaz’s film’s rumoured co-stars, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, were seen with her at the Mumbai airport in June. Neither the film’s makers nor Shehnaaz have confirmed the news.

Shehnaaz said in a recent vlog on her YouTube channel that she would like to be in movies that are about women. She said, “Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi.” (Whatever film I get, it should be women-oriented, because women are the strongest. I will consider a film my own only when I am the only one leading it).”

Shehnaaz has just done her first ramp walk and first live performance. She danced to The Punjaabban’s Chikni Chameli, among other songs, at the Mumbai Police Umang event last month.

