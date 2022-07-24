Shilpa Shetty prioritises morning routine to stay healthy and fit 

Shilpa Shetty recently shared about how she starts her day.

Everything Shilpa Shetty have is because of how she lives her life.

First thing she do is put ghee in her mouth, followed by turmeric, pepper.

Shilpa’s admirers appreciate her for her bright and upbeat demeanour, and you can often find her sharing her optimism on her social media channels via her yoga and motivational videos. She has a sizable fan base on Instagram as well, and sometimes she surprises them with stunning images, videos, etc. that have people fawning over her.

Shilpa Shetty recently talked to Hashtag Magazine about how she starts her day, and it turns out that all of the things she does can be found in your homes. “When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is put ghee in my mouth, followed by turmeric, pepper, and so on. Nitric acid in the ghee gets your intestines ready to break down fat, which makes digestion easier. Turmeric can help stop inflammation, and pepper can help with digestion and acidity.

I drink a lot of water, and then I pull oil through my hair. Oil pulling gets rid of all the bacteria in your mouth, cleans your mouth, and sends ketone to your brain. It is a good way for people with Alzheimer’s to improve their memories.

People today can’t remember their own phone numbers, but we still use crazy technologies. But back in our day, we always knew the phone numbers of our close friends and family. We need to be disciplined in our lives. Everything I have is because of how I live my life. Last but not least, I practise pranayama, which helps me control my breathing “she told the publication.