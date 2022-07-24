Advertisement
date 2022-07-24
Shweta and Palak Tiwari’s take to Tiktok’s viral 360 degree challenge

Articles
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and admired divas and stars in the country. The “mother-daughter” duo is brilliant and very funny, so it’s no wonder that we can’t stay calm when we see them together.

Palak’s personality is very much like that of her mother, which is one of the things we love most about the two of them. When they get to spend time together, they do everything they can to make the most of it.

Well, everyone is happy to see them having a nice and cute family moment, and we can’t take our eyes off of how cute they are. Do you want to check yourself out?

Checkout the video;

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Speaking of the actress’ professional endeavors,  Earlier Shweta was producing a program for an OTT platform. Numerous shows, including Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Naagin 4, and many others, featured Sayantani as a cast member.

