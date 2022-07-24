Shweta and Palak Tiwari’s take to Tiktok’s viral 360 degree challenge

Shweta and Palak Tiwari’s take to Tiktok’s viral 360 degree challengeShweta and Palak Tiwari’s take to Tiktok’s viral 360 degree challenge

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and admired divas.

Everyone is happy to see them having a nice and cute family

They get to spend time together, they do everything.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and admired divas and stars in the country. The “mother-daughter” duo is brilliant and very funny, so it’s no wonder that we can’t stay calm when we see them together.

Palak’s personality is very much like that of her mother, which is one of the things we love most about the two of them. When they get to spend time together, they do everything they can to make the most of it.

Well, everyone is happy to see them having a nice and cute family moment, and we can’t take our eyes off of how cute they are. Do you want to check yourself out?

Checkout the video;

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) Advertisement

Speaking of the actress’ professional endeavors, Earlier Shweta was producing a program for an OTT platform. Numerous shows, including Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Naagin 4, and many others, featured Sayantani as a cast member.

Also Read Sayantani Ghosh and Shweta Tiwari rekindle their friendship Sayantani Ghosh was last seen co-starring with Sudeep Sahir in Tera Yaar...