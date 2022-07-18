Sunny Leone aced the Y challenge like a breeze

Sunny Leone massage video gone Viral
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is obviously well-known for her stunning beauty, but her quick wit, sense of humour, and unmistakable charisma also make her a favourite.
This time, the Ijazat actor fully awed viewers by nailing the infamous Y challenge to show off her toned physique.
The Y-challenge, which tests one’s athleticism, flexibility, and endurance, is essentially a mix of a handstand and split.
Needless to say, Leone, who loves to add variety to her workouts, aced the challenge like a pro. “The Y Challenge!! ????♂#remix #SunnyLeone #remixwithme #IGreels #reelitfeelit”, captioned the Ek Paheli Leela actor.
In terms of her career, she is working on a number of intriguing projects, including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero.
