Edition: English
Edition: English

Sunny Leone aced the Y challenge like a breeze

Sunny Leone aced the Y challenge like a breeze

  • Sunny Leone fully awed viewers by nailing the infamous Y challenge to show off her toned physique.
  • The Y-challenge, which tests one’s athleticism, flexibility, and endurance, is essentially a mix of a handstand and split.
  • Needless to say, Leone, who loves to add variety to her workouts, aced the challenge like a pro.
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is obviously well-known for her stunning beauty, but her quick wit, sense of humour, and unmistakable charisma also make her a favourite.

This time, the Ijazat actor fully awed viewers by nailing the infamous Y challenge to show off her toned physique.

The Y-challenge, which tests one’s athleticism, flexibility, and endurance, is essentially a mix of a handstand and split.

Needless to say, Leone, who loves to add variety to her workouts, aced the challenge like a pro. “The Y Challenge!! ????‍♂#remix #SunnyLeone #remixwithme #IGreels #reelitfeelit”, captioned the Ek Paheli Leela actor.

In terms of her career, she is working on a number of intriguing projects, including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero.

