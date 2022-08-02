Advertisement
Aamir Khan on clashing with Akshay Kumar at the box office

Aamir Khan on clashing with Akshay Kumar at the box office

Articles
Aamir Khan on clashing with Akshay Kumar at the box office
  • Both the Akshay Kumar film Raksha Bandhan and the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha will be in theatres on the same day.
  • To capitalise on the Raksha Bandhan occasion, both movies are being released on August 11.
  • Aamir Khan recently stated that he enjoyed the “Raksha Bandhan” trailer and thought it was a very timely movie.
Both the Akshay Kumar film Raksha Bandhan and the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha will be in theatres on the same day. To capitalise on the Raksha Bandhan occasion, both movies are being released on August 11.

Regarding the conflict, Aamir Khan recently stated that he enjoyed the “Raksha Bandhan” trailer and thought it was a very timely movie. A social entertainment piece called “Raksha Bandhan” discusses dowry. Aamir praised the film’s subject and wished that both it and “Laal Singh Chaddha” would succeed at the box office. When asked about the altercation, Akshay Kumar earlier responded,  “It is a good week and it has two-three holidays. I think, two releases can work easily in this week. The COVID pandemic was there for almost two and half year, so two or three films releasing in a week is inevitable.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, a film directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the popular Forrest Gump movie. Tom Hanks’ strongest asset is his innocence, the 57-year-old actor had noted. When asked if it was Tom Hanks’ character that really drew him to the movie. He said, “Tom Hanks’ biggest strength is his innocence. That’s what I liked about him in the movie, and this is what I’ve tried to do in this film too. This was also a big challenge for me to bring in that expression and mindset, as I someone who’s in his late 50s now.”

