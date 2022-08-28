Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quickly hop in her car as she was spotted

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood actress and the 1994 Miss World, is prepared for her forthcoming historical film Ponniyin Selvan.

It details Rajaraja Chola, the Chola emperorlife’s Aishwarya will portray the role of Nandini, a woman who schemes to topple the Chola monarchy.

She was recently photographed by paparazzi outside Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood actress and the 1994 Miss World, is prepared for her forthcoming historical film Ponniyin Selvan. It details Rajaraja Chola, the Chola emperorlife’s Aishwarya will portray the role of Nandini, a woman who schemes to topple the Chola monarchy. She was recently photographed by paparazzi outside Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drop more photos from her Cannes first look to give an inside of her makeup With her debut red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this...

If rumours are to be accepted, Ponniyin Selvan was Ponniyin Selvan in this scene. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quickly gathered her automobile, which was waiting outside the studio’s main entrance, and decided not to reveal her face. She wore clothing that was crimson in colour.

Aishwarya will portray the role of Nandini, who schemes to overthrow the Chola dynasty. A BTS image of the gorgeous beauty has become popular on social media. The actress is seen posing for the camera alongside director of photography Ravi Varman in the image. She is seen donning a silk saree and substantial jewellery. The 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy served as the basis for the movie. In important parts are also played by Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The eagerly anticipated periodic action dramas, which Mani Ratnam wrote, directed, and co-produced with Lyca Productions. The movie will debut on September 30.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria enjoy a candid moment on the red carpet at Cannes 2022. On May 17, one of the most important events, the Cannes Film...

Before this movie, Rai starred in the forgettable comedy-drama Fanney Khan as a singer who is kidnapped by a problematic parent (2018). The movie, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, was a remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!