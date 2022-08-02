Akshay Kumar and other cast promote ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Dubai

In the near future, Akshay Kumar’s eagerly anticipated film “Raksha Bandhan” will be released.

In the near future, Akshay Kumar eagerly anticipated film “Raksha Bandhan” will be released. The cast and crew of the film, together with producer Aanand L Rai and the superstar himself, are doing all in their power. To generate as much excitement about the film as possible while its promotional campaigns are in full force.

To promote their movie, which was released on the auspicious day of the Raksha Bandhan festival, the team recently took a flight to Dubai.The movie team had a ball promoting the movie and interacting with the public and the media, participating in interviews, visiting shopping centres like City Centre Diera, speaking to enormous crowds, and showcasing the impressive trailer in front of a large audience at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.“Raksha Bandhan,” directed by Aanand L Rai, was written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Irshad Kamil wrote the words for “Raksha Bandhan,” and Himesh Reshammiya composed the music.

In addition to Akshay, other notable actors who play important roles in Raksha Bandhan include Bhumi Pednekar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 11th, 2022.