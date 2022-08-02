Akshay Kumar and other cast promote ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Dubai

Did Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff lower fees after flop movies?
Jackky Bhagnani has denied rumours about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff slashing...
In the near future, Akshay Kumar eagerly anticipated film “Raksha Bandhan” will be released. The cast and crew of the film, together with producer Aanand L Rai and the superstar himself, are doing all in their power. To generate as much excitement about the film as possible while its promotional campaigns are in full force.
In addition to Akshay, other notable actors who play important roles in Raksha Bandhan include Bhumi Pednekar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 11th, 2022.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.