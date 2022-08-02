Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t massage my feet during pregnancy care

Alia Bhatt says husband Ranbir Kapoor does not massage her feet.

Ranvir does a lot of other things to make her feel special.

In June, they revealed that Alia was pregnant.

Alia Bhatt recently stated that her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor does not massage her feet, but does a lot of other things to make her feel special. Ranbir and Alia got married earlier this year, and she became pregnant soon after.

Ranbir and Alia got married in a small ceremony in April. In June, they posted on Instagram to say that Alia was pregnant. She posted a picture of actors looking at the screen of an ultrasound machine with their backs to the camera.

Alia said to Prabhat Khabar, who asked how Ranbir Kapoor is taking care of her now that she is pregnant, ““He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Alia was also asked if her mom Soni Razdan and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor pay extra attention to her. She said that she has been working nonstop and hasn’t had time to be with them so they can take care of her. “I recently returned from a three-month shooting schedule in London and I missed dal-chawal a lot. So I found someone who could make dal-chawal and poha for me. I love poha for breakfast. I even learned how to make an omelet there.”

Alia is waiting for the release of her own movie, Darlings, in which she stars with Shefali Shah. Ranbir was recently seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, which got a lot of bad reviews and did poorly at the box office.

Alia also said that she might take a few months off after her next movie, Brahmastra, comes out because she has signed on for a few movies that won’t start shooting until next year. Brahmastra is the first movie Alia has done with Ranbir. The movie is the first in Ayan Mukerjee’s fantasy trilogy, which is called Indian mythology meets sci-fi.

