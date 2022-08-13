Advertisement
Ira Khan shares stunning photo with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare   

Articles
Ira Khan shares stunning photo with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare   

Ira Khan is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. She was born in Mumbai, India, on August 17, 1997. Ira Khan’s boyfriend’s name is Nupur Shikhar. He is a fitness trainer, and they have been dating for a long time. Ira Khan also has a YouTube channel.

Ira Khan posted new photos of herself and her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, and we love them. In the pictures, they are both smiling like a million dollars for the camera. Ira looks beautiful in her all-white outfit, which she accessorized with a necklace and a bangle. Nupur, on the other hand, looks great in a black t-shirt, jeans, and a blue jacket. Ira used emoticons and hashtags to talk about her father’s movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Take a look!

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 627K followers on her Instagram account.

Next Story