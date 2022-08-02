Jackky Bhagnani slams rumours of Kumar/Shroff taking a pay cut

A news portal had claimed that Akshay had taken a play cut of 50 per cent while Tiger slashed his fees by 20 per cent.

Despite the fact that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s most recent films failed to make a profit, their compensation schedule has not changed. According to a recent source, Akshay-Tiger have reduced their salaries for “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” because of their recent critically and commercially unsuccessful films. Also because even the producers are having financial difficulties. But Jackky Bhagnani put the rumor to rest.

A news portal had claimed that Akshay had taken a play cut of 50 per cent while Tiger slashed his fees by 20 per cent. Slamming the buzz, producer Jackky Bhagnani confirmed, “Absolutely Incorrect!! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable ) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track.” Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is produced by Pooja Entertainments.

Tiger was most recently seen in “Heropanti 2,” which only generated Rs 24 crore, while Akshay Kumar’s most recent film, “Samrat Prithviraj,” hardly made any impact at the box office. Other films in which Akshay Kumar will appear include “Mission Cindrella,” “Raksha Bandhan,” “Gorkha,” “Capsule Gill,” “Ram Setu,” and “Selfiee.” Additionally, Tiger Shroff has a promising slate of action comedies in development, including “Ganapath” and “Screw Dheela.”