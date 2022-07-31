Kabir Khan discusses his legal battle for Kabul Express

he 1983 director discussed his legal battle over his first movie, “Kabul Express,” in a recent interview.

In Bollywood, Kabir Khan has advanced considerably. The filmmaker has had his fair share of industry hardship, and the path to success has not always been straightforward. The 1983 director discussed his legal battle over his first movie, “Kabul Express,” in a recent interview. He recalled the incident when someone pretended to be the project’s producer after Yash Raj Films took control of it. According to Kabir, the judge at the High Court dismissed the lawsuit.

Kabir stated that he had met numerous persons for the movie, some of whom claimed to be producers and indicated they would see the project through to completion. “No documents were signed, we’d met over coffee, and they declared themselves the producer,” he recalled. Later, when YRF came on board, they took the matter to court and claimed that it was their story. Kabir felt that this was a mistake as the High Court judge said, “Here’s a person who’s spent two years in Afghanistan, has done four documentaries, and then here are you, who’s never been to Kabul. You want me to believe this is your story?”

The complaint was subsequently dismissed, but Kabir said Aditya Chopra used the strength of his legal team to assist him. Because it was his debut film, he claimed that it was still a very difficult moment. “It was depressing in those days. You used to wake up in the morning with a sword hanging over your head.”

After Kabir’s “Kabul Express” received a National Award, there was no turning back. He has since produced successful songs including “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” His most recent movie, ’83, starring Ranveer Singh, scored poorly at the box office.