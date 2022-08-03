Kareena Kapoor remembers Amrita Singh’s visit to K3G sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Taimur Ali Khan curious nature
Kareena discussed her son Taimur Ali Khan, an internet sensation, while promoting...
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She was born in Mumbai, India on 21st September 1980. She’s debut film was Refugee which was released in the year 2000.
In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena and Aamir Khan were on the couch and discussed how they handle their “modern” family. During the program, Kareena recalled how her stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan has been a fan of hers since she was a child.
Kareena said, “I remember at the K3G trials, she (Sara Ali Khan) was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was actually like ‘Sara really wants a picture because she’s such a big fan. She had loved Poo in KGG and ‘You are my Soniya’ so much.’ But I don’t know why people discuss so much about it, because I mean we are family, and like Aamir said if there’s love and regard and understanding. This is what it is. They are Saif’s children, they are his priorities.”
