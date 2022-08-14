Laal Singh Chaddha video is shared by the Oscars Academy

The Hollywood film Forrest Gump and its Hindi version Laal Singh Chaddha are seen in a video posted to the official Instagram account of the Academy that organises the Oscars.

The message was also shared by the movie’s producers, Aamir Khan Production Limited

Who stated that they were “humbled” by the gesture.

The caption read as, “Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks. 1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.”

Aamir Khan’s team also shared the post and wrote, “We’re immensely humbled! Thank you so much.” Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay.

Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh all have significant roles in the movie. It is the first movie that Atul wrote. Kamini Kaushal, a seasoned actor, and Shah Rukh Khan also make cameos. According to the producers, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha’s first weekend in India brought in a total of 11.7 crore. Over the following two days, the collection decreased. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on August 11 in time for Rakhi, has made 28 crore in three days.

Before the movie’s release, there was a boycott demand for the movie because of its problems. A Delhi-based attorney filed a complaint against Aamir Khan and Paramount Pictures on Friday. Accusing them of “disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments.”