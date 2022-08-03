Mohsin Naveed Ranjha has made his mark in the fashion world.

Pakistani actresses love his clothes.

This fashion designer from Lahore is making waves in Pakistani fashion.

Advertisement

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha has made his mark in the fashion world, along with many other Pakistani designers. This fashion designer from Lahore is making waves in Pakistani fashion. So, it’s clear that a lot of Pakistani actresses wore his clothes.

Now, not only do Pakistani actresses love his clothes, but he is also becoming famous in India. Recently, the designer was seen talking to Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, and we can’t wait to see what they are planning together.

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is very well-known. The Bollywood diva’s parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, are both famous actors. Fans know her from movies like Coolie No. 1, Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal that were big hits.

The Bollywood actress is very active on social media, and she never fails to entertain her fans. The young actress has a huge number of Instagram followers. She always tells her fans what’s going on in both her personal and professional life.

Advertisement

Recently, the Bollywood star was seen with our famous designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha in London. And we are very excited about how they will work together in the future. Look at their short meeting in the video below.

It’s great that Pakistani designers are getting known outside of Pakistan. How do you feel? Leave a comment with your thoughts.