Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone moves into their new home

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have moved into their new house. The former then posted a number of pictures from their joint puja ceremony on Instagram.

In the first image, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen performing the havan while dressed in white. In front of them are portraits of their forefathers. More pictures of them holding hands are available, but none include faces. They can be seen opening the gates to their house in another picture.

Ranveer added a home and an angry eye emoji to his post instead of a caption for the images. It was previously claimed that he bought a Mumbai house for 119 crore rupees. It is unknown, though, if this is the same house.

A quadraplex on the 16th to 19th floors of the still-under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society on BJ Road in Bandstand, Bandra, was reportedly purchased by Ranveer and his father’s business in July. Except for a 1,300 square foot deck, the carpet area is 11,266 square feet. The owners will also gain access to the building’s 19 parking spaces in addition to this. Without taking into account the patio size, the price per square foot comes out to 1.05 lakh rupees. Mannat, the home of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is also nearby.

Ranveer is currently anticipating the Cirkus premiere by Rohit Shetty. In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he will also appear alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor’s most recent film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, did not do well financially.

The last time we saw Deepika was in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were also featured in the movie. Now, she’ll appear in the movies Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, a movie with Prabhas, and a movie with Amitabh Bachchan.