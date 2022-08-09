Richa Chadha confirms she’ll marry Ali Fazal soon in this year only

Richa Chadha announced that she will wed actor Ali Fazal this year and added that everything will be handled.

The news of the confirmation comes after she mentioned the delays in their nuptials due to the pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

And said they would get hitched in 2022.

Advertisement

Richa Chadha announced that she will wed actor Ali Fazal this year and added that everything will be handled. The news of the confirmation comes after she mentioned the delays in their nuptials due to the pandemic outbreak in March 2020. And said they would get hitched in 2022.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, Ali and Richa had originally planned to wed in April 2020. Even as recently as last year, Ali stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that they wanted to wed by March 2022, but none of the plans have come to pass.

Also Read Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tying knot next month Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding was supposed to be in April...

Asked if they’d indeed get married in 2022, Richa said, “I think shaadi, shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, we will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but are worried about Covid-19 and also want to be responsible. (We) do not want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

Richa had said in an interview last month that they “want to do it this year.” Adding that people who met after them are already married.

For the third entry in the series, Fukrey 3, Richa and Ali, who previously collaborated on Fukrey and Fukrey 2, will be seen together once more on screen. The latest movie is also directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, and it is made by Excel Entertainment, a production company run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

Also Read Richa Chadha weds Ali Fazal: People who met after us are married Richa Chadha's wedding to Ali Fazal has been delayed since 2020. She...

The next few movies Richa will be in are also planned. Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first digital release, is one of them.