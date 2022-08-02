Sarah Ali Khan new workout video goes viral

Sarah Ali Khan, a rising Bollywood star and princess of the Pataudi family, has been gracing her followers’ timelines.

With breathtaking images, stunning physical features, and most recently, a tough workout regimen.

Even though the Atrangi Re actress has been on vacation for a while, she still insists on sticking to her gym schedule.

Advertisement

Sarah Ali Khan, a rising Bollywood star and princess of the Pataudi family, has been gracing her followers’ timelines. With breathtaking images, stunning physical features, and most recently, a tough workout regimen.

Even though the Atrangi Re actress has been on vacation for a while, she still insists on sticking to her gym schedule.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan has the cutest reply when asked of Ranveer SIngh Ranveer Singh's mind-blowing photo shoot has caused the internet to go viral....

The Simba actress released a video of herself working out hard and setting fitness goals on her Instagram account.

“It’s good to be back ????

Hogaya Holiday come back on track ????

Advertisement

You must work hard, there’s no easy hack ????????

Just keep going- no time to slack ????‍♀️⌛️

You cannot crack- so just attack! ????????

Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack ????”, captioned the Kedarnath star, she wrote as caption.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Advertisement

Also Read Sara Ali Khan steals the spotlight as she walked in a sparkling outfit Sara Ali Khan walked down a ramp in Delhi. She donned a...

Sara Ali Khan received good marks for her on-screen work in the movie Atrangi Re. She recently finished filming the forthcoming Laxman Utekar film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.