Sarah Ali Khan new workout video goes viral

Sarah Ali Khan, a rising Bollywood star and princess of the Pataudi family, has been gracing her followers’ timelines. With breathtaking images, stunning physical features, and most recently, a tough workout regimen.
Even though the Atrangi Re actress has been on vacation for a while, she still insists on sticking to her gym schedule.
The Simba actress released a video of herself working out hard and setting fitness goals on her Instagram account.
“It’s good to be back ????
Hogaya Holiday come back on track ????
You must work hard, there’s no easy hack ????????
Just keep going- no time to slack ????♀️⌛️
You cannot crack- so just attack! ????????
Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack ????”, captioned the Kedarnath star, she wrote as caption.
Sara Ali Khan received good marks for her on-screen work in the movie Atrangi Re. She recently finished filming the forthcoming Laxman Utekar film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
