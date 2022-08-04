Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in Ibiza having a great time with friends
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her...
Shanaya Kapoor frequently posts amusing tidbits and situations to her Instagram account, where she has a sizable follower base. The young debutante is now on vacation in Ibiza and has shared a tonne of images from her trip.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me 👶🏽😋” Shanaya’s mom Maheep acknowledged the post by dropping in a bunch of red hearts and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my shanaya papaya ❤️🧿🧿” Her besties Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Qt pie’
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Shanaya, will make her Bollywood debut in the Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar-produced film “Bedhadak.” Along with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, she will be seen on screen.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.