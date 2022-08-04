Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Shanaya Kapoor frequently posts amusing tidbits and situations to her Instagram account, where she has a sizable follower base.

The young debutante is now on vacation in Ibiza and has shared a tonne of images from her trip.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me 👶🏽😋”

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me 👶🏽😋” Shanaya’s mom Maheep acknowledged the post by dropping in a bunch of red hearts and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my shanaya papaya ❤️🧿🧿” Her besties Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Qt pie’

Shanaya, will make her Bollywood debut in the Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar-produced film “Bedhadak.” Along with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, she will be seen on screen.