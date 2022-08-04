Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Articles
Advertisement
Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Shanaya Kapoor reveals her ‘nani’ calls her Shanaya Papaya

Advertisement
  • Shanaya Kapoor frequently posts amusing tidbits and situations to her Instagram account, where she has a sizable follower base.
  • The young debutante is now on vacation in Ibiza and has shared a tonne of images from her trip.
  • Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me 👶🏽😋”
Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor frequently posts amusing tidbits and situations to her Instagram account, where she has a sizable follower base. The young debutante is now on vacation in Ibiza and has shared a tonne of images from her trip.

Also Read

Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in Ibiza having a great time with friends
Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in Ibiza having a great time with friends

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her...

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me 👶🏽😋” Shanaya’s mom Maheep acknowledged the post by dropping in a bunch of red hearts and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my shanaya papaya ❤️🧿🧿” Her besties Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Qt pie’

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Advertisement

Also Read

Shanaya, will make her Bollywood debut in the Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar-produced film “Bedhadak.” Along with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, she will be seen on screen.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story