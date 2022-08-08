Shocking! Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal’s stomach cancer reveal in an interview  

  • Sham Kaushal has contributed to a number of iconic films, including Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Krrish 3, and others.
  • he discusses his finest and worst experiences throughout the course of a long and successful career.
  • Even his sad encounter with cancer, a period of his life that very few people are aware of, is disclosed.
One of the most important people in the area of stunts and action choreography in Indian movies is Sham Kaushal. He has contributed to a number of iconic films, including Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Krrish 3, and others.

He has now been in the industry for 40 years, and in a retrospective interview with a private channel, he discusses his finest and worst experiences throughout the course of a long and successful career.

Even his sad encounter with cancer, a period of his life that very few people are aware of, is disclosed. He even considered killing himself at one point, but thanks to divine intervention, he persisted and lived. Looking back, he also remembers the numerous chances he made when his boys Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal were still very young.

