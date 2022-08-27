Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her newborn get the grandest welcome

The child’s maasi made plans for a special welcome.

Their house was decorated with banners.

The actress just had a cute baby boy.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor have been close friends for a long time. This person also went to see Sonam in London when she was pregnant, and during her second trimester, she stayed with her sister. The actress just had a cute baby boy, so the Kapoor girl made sure that their homecoming was as grand as she could make it. Rhea also posted videos of the big party she planned for Baby Kapoor-Ahuja on social media.

Sonam Kapoor went home yesterday after giving birth. Her husband Anand Ahuja and her father Anil Kapoor showed how happy they were by giving sweets to the media, and her sister Rhea Kapoor showed how happy she was by planning the biggest party for the new mom and her baby boy. The child’s maasi made plans for a special welcome for her sister and her nephew. Their house was decorated with banners that said “Welcome Baby Kapoor Ahuja” and balloons that were beige and gold. On her Instagram story, she also showed videos of the decorations.

This week, Rhea Kapoor posted a bunch of photos on Instagram after visiting her sister Sonam Kapoor and meeting Baby Kapoor-Ahuja for the first time with her mother Sunita Kapoor. The producer-designer also wrote that she got teary-eyed and emotional during her visit and shared a picture of herself in that state. She put the pictures online and wrote, “Rhea Masi is not okay. There are too many cute things. It doesn’t seem real. I love you, the bravest mom @sonamkapoor and the most loving dad @anandahuja. Special mention to new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew???? #everydayphenomenal”

Most of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pregnancy was spent in London, which readers will know. During her last trimester, she went back to Mumbai to spend time with her family. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She and her husband, Anand Ahuja, posted on Instagram to announce the birth of their child. The post said, “On August 20, 2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have helped us on this journey. Even though it’s just the start, we already know that our lives will never be the same. Sonam & Anand.”

