Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza team up for a music video

Sunny Leone has a history of winning over viewers with her films. The actor, who has always shown her mettle, will appear in a special Machaao Music music video soon.

Remo D’Souza will collaborate with Leone on the future music. Yes, you did read that correctly. In the music video, the outstanding actress and the choreographer-turned-filmmaker will share the screen for the first time.

Bhoomi Trivedi, a popular singer with hits like “Ram Chahe Leela” and “Udi Udi Jaye,” among others, will contribute her stunning voice to the song. She will be joined by the song’s co-composer, Vipin Patwa.

The upcoming song video will be produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir through the budding music company, Machaao Music. As the director, Punit J Pathak is on board.