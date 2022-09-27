According to recent rumours, Ananya Panday will play the lead role in the upcoming OTT drama Call Me Bae

Series will be produced for Amazon Prime

Meanwhile, it’s executive producer is Karan Johar

It has been reported that Panday is going to play the part of a billionaire fashionista who, as a result of a scandal, will be shunned by her wealthy family. As a direct consequence of this, she subsequently embarks down a path leading to her own self-discovery.

In the past, Ananya made her first appearance in a theatrical release with the movie Gehraiyaan, which also starred the stunning Deepika Padukone. Now, the actress is developing her very own original online television programme for a streaming service.

The Outstanding Student of the Year is going to be working on an incredible project in the near future. For example, Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gye Hum Kahaan against Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

In the meantime, ETimes reports that film director Karan Johar has introduced a new over-the-top (OTT) web series that would be called Showtime. Reports indicate that Mahima Makwana and Emraan Hashmi will play the key parts in the upcoming production of the show.