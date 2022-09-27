Advertisement
‘Call Me Bae’, web series exclusive to Amazon Prime, will star Ananya Panday

Articles
  • According to recent rumours, Ananya Panday will play the lead role in the upcoming OTT drama Call Me Bae
  • Series will be produced for Amazon Prime
  • Meanwhile, it’s executive producer is Karan Johar
It has been reported that Panday is going to play the part of a billionaire fashionista who, as a result of a scandal, will be shunned by her wealthy family. As a direct consequence of this, she subsequently embarks down a path leading to her own self-discovery.

In the past, Ananya made her first appearance in a theatrical release with the movie Gehraiyaan, which also starred the stunning Deepika Padukone. Now, the actress is developing her very own original online television programme for a streaming service.

Also Read

The Outstanding Student of the Year is going to be working on an incredible project in the near future. For example, Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gye Hum Kahaan against Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

In the meantime, ETimes reports that film director Karan Johar has introduced a new over-the-top (OTT) web series that would be called Showtime. Reports indicate that Mahima Makwana and Emraan Hashmi will play the key parts in the upcoming production of the show.

