Kangana Ranaut kicks off her Sunday with horse riding

Kangna Amardeep Ranaut is an Indian actress and filmmaker.

Kangana Ranaut has been busy filming Emergency, her upcoming period drama that she is acting in and directing.

Sharing pictures of herself laughing and posing with the horse, Kangana wrote, ‘Horsing around.’

Kangana Ranaut has been busy filming her upcoming period drama, Emergency, in which she plays the lead role and is also the director. In the movie, she will play the role of Indira Gandhi. On Sunday, Kangana took a break from filming and posted photos of herself posing with a horse while riding early in the morning on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, she was sitting on a horse.

Kangana is wearing a red-collared t-shirt, black pants, and black boots in the pictures. Kangana finished off her jockey look with black gloves and a blue helmet. Kangana posted photos of herself laughing and posing with a horse with the caption “Horsing around.” In another picture, she tried to ride a horse, but she didn’t look at the camera.

