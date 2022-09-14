Nargis Fakhri latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Nargis Fakhri is an American actress.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram.

She has 7.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Nargis Fakhri is an American actress and model who primarily works in the Indian Hindi-language films. Her first role in film came with the 2011 romantic drama Rockstar.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Congratulating @ayesha.shoaib.malik on her alluring couture collection launch!!! Wearing a bejeweled grand mermaid cut gown I loved the pearl detailing and such a pretty color. It was comfortable and so pretty.”

Take a look at some recent photos of Nargis that she recently shared on her social media account.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) Advertisement

The gorgeous beauty is constantly receiving praise from her admirers for how amazing she always appears. Her fans find it difficult to take off eyes from her. She has 7.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read Nargis Fakhri says, ‘I try not to blame or victimize myself’ Nargis Fakhri is regarded as one of Bollywood's most promising actresses. The...