Rakhi Sawant reacts to Hema Malini’s criticism about joining politics

The actor-politician was asked about Kangana running for office in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

“Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up, she stated.”

Rakhi has since published a video responding to the incident.

The star released a fresh video on Saturday in which she addressed Hema Malini’s claim that Rakhi could enter politics after Kangana. Rakhi Sawant joked that either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah would announce her entry into politics, but she was pleased that Hema Malini, her “dream girl,” had already done so. After Hema’s 1977 film Dream Girl, the title of the movie began to be associated with her.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi, who wore a red dress, said, “Aaj mai itni khush hu. Actually yeh secret tha ki iss baar mai, 2022 mein election ladne wali hu. Yeh joh Modi ji aur humare Amit Shah ji hai, woh announce karne wale the… Par yeh mere sobhagya hai ki mere dil ke dream girl, meri sweetheart… Hema Malini ji… unhone announce kar diya hai ki iss baar ke elections mai ladd rahi hu (I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I will be contesting in the elections. The news was to be announced by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. But it is my good fortune that my dream girl Hema Malini announced the news of me contesting the upcoming elections).

Keeping a straight face, Rakhi further said in the video, “Actually, PM Modi and Amit Shah were supposed to speak about me but… Let it be… PM Modi or Hema Malini, it’s the same thing. I’m now going to become Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy that I will contest in the elections. Please support me. And Hema Malini ji, thank you for giving such a nice statement about me.”

Regarding Rakhi’s remarks about entering politics, several people made jokes and left comments on the video. While everything was going on, several individuals defended Rakhi while criticizing Hema. She (Rakhi) is responding appropriately to Hema Malini’s pitiful remark, according to a comment.

Rakhi has previously run for office in the Lok Sabha. She ran for office in 2014 in the Mumbai North West district as a member of her own Rashtriya Apna Dal party. She performed rather poorly, receiving only 2000 of the 9 lakh votes and placing sixth. The following year, she joined the Republican Party of India (Athavale).