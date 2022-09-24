Advertisement
Edition: English
Stunts, in the words of Priyanka Chopra, are "It's like math, if you train, you can do it"

Articles
  • In a recent interview at the FC Festival, Priyanka Chopra discussed her time working with director Anthony Russo.
  • During the interview, she also revealed that she was responsible for performing all of her own stunts in the web series.
  • Citadel features the actor from Quantico, who previously appeared in Quantico, performing a number of impressive stunts.
During the course of her discussion of her stunts, she continued: “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it.”

In response to the statement, the director of the Citadel, Anthony, joked and said, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.”

Priyanka also discussed the reason she decided to participate in the show. “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.”

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are going to be starring in the upcoming show Citadel, which is a global production.

The Matrix: Resurrections 2021 was the film in which Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen acting. Citadel and It’s All Coming Back to Me are the upcoming films in which she will appear.

According to IndianExpress, she will also star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Aktar and produced by Dharma Productions.

