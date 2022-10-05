Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities wish fans a happy Dussehra 2022

Indians celebrate Vijaydashmi or Dussehra with great fervour.

It occurs on the tenth day and concludes the Navratri festival.

The holy event celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Burning effigies of Ravana is followed by fireworks, which stand for the current elimination of evil.

On this historic day, a number of celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, turned to social media to wish their admirers around the world well.

Celebrity greetings:

Amitabh Bachchan posted a message on his Instagram account with the message ” “दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Anushka also shared a post on her Instagram stories. Varun Dhawan wished, “Adharam par dharam ki vijay ho, Vijaydashmi ki hardik shubhkamnaayein.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post in Hindi wishing all his fans ‘Happy Vijaydashmi’.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Let your light fight the darkness.” Kiara Advani too wished fans.

Madhuri Dixitwrote “Happy Dussehra, A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of god. Let us continues the same true spirit.”

Take a look at all the wishes here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)