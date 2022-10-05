Watch video: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Dussehra
On this historic day, a number of celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, turned to social media to wish their admirers around the world well.
Celebrity greetings:
Amitabh Bachchan posted a message on his Instagram account with the message ” “दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Anushka also shared a post on her Instagram stories. Varun Dhawan wished, “Adharam par dharam ki vijay ho, Vijaydashmi ki hardik shubhkamnaayein.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post in Hindi wishing all his fans ‘Happy Vijaydashmi’.
Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Let your light fight the darkness.” Kiara Advani too wished fans.
Madhuri Dixitwrote “Happy Dussehra, A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of god. Let us continues the same true spirit.”
