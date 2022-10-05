Advertisement
Edition: English
  Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities wish fans a happy Dussehra 2022
  • Indians celebrate Vijaydashmi or Dussehra with great fervour.
  • It occurs on the tenth day and concludes the Navratri festival.
  • The holy event celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Burning effigies of Ravana is followed by fireworks, which stand for the current elimination of evil.
On this historic day, a number of celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, turned to social media to wish their admirers around the world well.

Celebrity greetings:
Amitabh Bachchan posted a message on his Instagram account with the message ”  “दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Anushka also shared a post on her Instagram stories. Varun Dhawan wished, “Adharam par dharam ki vijay ho, Vijaydashmi ki hardik shubhkamnaayein.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post in Hindi wishing all his fans ‘Happy Vijaydashmi’.
Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Let your light fight the darkness.” Kiara Advani too wished fans.

Madhuri Dixitwrote “Happy Dussehra, A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of god. Let us continues the same true spirit.”

Take a look at all the wishes here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ayushmann Khuarrana wishes

Varun Dhawan wishes

Kiara Advani wishes

Madhuri Dixit wishes

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

