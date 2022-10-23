Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s chemistry is being discussed on Day 22 of Bigg Boss 16.

Karan Johar started his own KJO party, telling players to follow his advice as their guru.

Nimrit claims she will date Shalin, kill Priyank, and marry Ankit.

Advertisement

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s chemistry is being discussed on day 22 of Bigg Boss 16. Salman was also impressed by these two best friends’ connection when they joined Bigg Boss on the first day and mocked them even though they claimed to be “friends”.

Salman stated in the first Weekend ka Vaar that their chemistry was lacking. Ankit became more house-active after he questioned their friendship. Karan Johar entered the house on Weekend ka Vaar (Day 22) and started his own KJO party, telling players to follow his advice as their guru. He asked Nimrit about her boyfriends, husbands, and killers. Nimrit claims she will date Shalin, kill Priyanka, and marry Ankit.

Priyanka said Ankit will never leave her for Nimrit. Ankita concurred. Karan then played casting roles with them and discussed one-sided love. It’s obvious Ankit and Priyanka should execute it. Ankit dances as Anushka and Priyanka as Ranbir from “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” on Channa Mereya.

Ankit lifts Priyanka while dancing, surprising Karan. They’re adored. Karan asks them why they changed the entire narrative as even Ankit likes Priyanka but this movie is about one-sided love. Ankit responds that in that movie, both stars had their own reasons to be apart, but he doesn’t see a reason for him and Priyanka to be apart because it doesn’t have to be one-sided. Karan smiles and teases him when his reply stuns everyone.

Advertisement Also Read Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s father appears on weekend ka vaar Sumbul Touqeer's father is seen berating Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The... Advertisement