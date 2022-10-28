Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance

Salman Khan noticed that Sumbul Touqeer is struggling in Bigg Boss 16.

In a promo for the show’s next episode, Salman chastises her for not working hard.

Salman asks Sumbul what she has done in the house in a Friday ka Vaar promo shared by Colors TV on social media. Salman shouts in Hindi, “What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don’t even listen to your parents.”

Salman then wants to demonstrate Sumbul’s show exposure. He asks her to get off the couch and move back. He orders her to retreat until she is out of the room and frame. “This is how far you are,” he says.

