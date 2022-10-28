Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance

Articles
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan noticed that Sumbul Touqeer is struggling in Bigg Boss 16.
  • In a promo for the show’s next episode, Salman chastises her for not working hard.

Salman Khan noticed that Sumbul Touqeer is struggling in Bigg Boss. In the next episode, Salman chastises Sumbul for not working hard in the house. Colors TV’s recent Twitter poll confirmed Sumbul’s popularity in Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s dad scolds her, says Shalin Bhanot is using her

Advertisement

Salman asks Sumbul what she has done in the house in a Friday ka Vaar promo shared by Colors TV on social media. Salman shouts in Hindi,  “What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don’t even listen to your parents.”

Salman then wants to demonstrate Sumbul’s show exposure. He asks her to get off the couch and move back. He orders her to retreat until she is out of the room and frame. “This is how far you are,” he says.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s father appears on weekend ka vaar
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s father appears on weekend ka vaar

Sumbul Touqeer's father is seen berating Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Malti's parents' childhood photographs
Malti's parents' childhood photographs
Visit Sidharth Malhotra, the location of Kiara Advani's wedding
Visit Sidharth Malhotra, the location of Kiara Advani's wedding
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Raj Kundra avoids the paps by donning a helmet at Shamita birthday celebration
Raj Kundra avoids the paps by donning a helmet at Shamita birthday celebration
Hira Khan Shines brightly in a sensual silk Corset
Hira Khan Shines brightly in a sensual silk Corset
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story