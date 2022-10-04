According to reports from IndiaToday, the highly anticipated film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha, has managed to collect a total of INR 37.35 crore

It happened over the course of its opening weekend at the box office.

The film had a slow opening day but has since picked up some speed at the theatres.

According to the sources, the movie was successful in earning roughly 14.5 crore on Sunday, which is a 15 percent increase over the amount it made the previous day. This brings the movie’s total earnings to 37.35 crore thus far.

When taking into account the fact that there will be a national holiday on the following Wednesday because of Dussehra, it is anticipated that the movie’s revenue will increase even further.

The successful Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan, will soon be remade in Hindi as the Vikram Vedha adaption, and it is scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play the key parts in the movie, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and starred in by those two actors. Additional notable actors who appear in the movie are Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.