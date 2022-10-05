India will be represented by Nora Fatehi at the FIFA World Cup in 2022

One of Bollywood’s most adored actresses is Nora Fatehi. Whatever she does, whether it’s acting or dancing, manages to ignite our screens.

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress with the potential to become a great global celebrity, pulls off another game-changing manoeuvre that elevates India to a major global power.

As the lone actor to represent India and specifically South East Asia on the FIFA World Stage in December, Nora now joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira and will perform at the FIFA World Cup.

Nora Fatehi is the following legendary performer to appear in the FIFA music video, singing and performing the FIFA anthem this year after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. RedOne, one of the most prominent record producers in history, produced the song. RedOne also contributed to other FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La. Nora will perform at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony as well, marking an intriguing new milestone in her development as a truly international artist. She will sing in Hindi as well.

The fact that India is being represented at the FIFA World Cup for the first time by Nora Fatehi makes this accomplishment all the more impressive. While specifics are currently unknown, it is reported that Nora Fatehi is preparing to put on a magnificent performance that would highlight her genuine talent as a performer.

Alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, Nora is presently a judge in the dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In addition to this, she appeared in a record-breaking song in Thank God’s Manike with Sidharth Malhotra.

